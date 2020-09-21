Charles Liftman

The world and the Masonic Fraternity has lost a great person. I am truly sorry to hear this news. I know Charlie is looking down on us to carry on his great works. He truly loved Roz and spoke of her always. He really loved those grandchildren. I will miss Charlie. He was a man of integrity, charity, love and caring for his fellow man. It was an honor to call him my fraternal brother.

Steven B Drobnis

Friend