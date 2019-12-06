|
|
Charles R. Gray Jr. of Brighton, formerly of South Weymouth, died December 4, 2019. Born in Boston, he was a son of the late Charles R. Gray Sr. and Margaret (McNelis). He worked in the printing business for many years for Riverside Press and the Waltham News Tribune and then Charles was the Superintendent of Building and Grounds for 15 years for Buckingham, Brown, and Nichols in Cambridge. He always enjoyed going to Hampton Beach, doing crossword puzzles, and loved lighthouses. He will be missed by all those that knew and loved him. He was the loving father of Kenneth Gray and his wife Debra of Nashua, N.H., Lynda DuRoss and her husband Daniel of Rockland, Michael Gray of New York and Beverly Lueder and her husband Klaus of Raynham; brother of Donald Gray of Waltham and the late James Gray. Also survived by 7 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours Sunday from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth, followed by a funeral service at 1:30 p.m. Cremation will follow. Memorial donations may be made to Pat Roche Hospice House, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Dec. 6, 2019