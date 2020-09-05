An avid golfer, Charlie had on one occasion played himself into the club championship match at Farmington Country Club in NH. Although a little nervous, he was having an average day until the 11th hole when he topped his tee shot and watched it dribble down a hill and onto an adjoining green. I will never forget the mental image of Charlie heading to that green and retrieving his ball from the eventual Club Champion who was putting, in the real club championship match, when Charlie’s ball suddenly rolled by.

Aside from golf, Charlie will always be in my eyes a genuine caring, compassionate, charming, sincere and trustworthy human being that you could only hope to ever know. We are all miracles in the sense that we are here at all, but I feel particularly blessed that his miracle was an important part of my families’ life for so many years.

For those who had an opportunity to know and love him, Charlie will always remain a beacon of light among a sea of humanity. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by all of us.



Janice & Richard Lowe

