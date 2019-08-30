|
|
Charles W. Graham, 80, of Quincy formerly of Dorchester, a retired Boston Fire Fighter and proud member of Local #718, died August 28, 2019 following a period of declining health. Mr. Graham was assigned to Engine 16 out of Dorchester, and served the Boston Fire Department from 1970 until his retirement in 1985. Prior, he served his country with honor in the US Army's 82nd Airborne Division and was discharged with the rank: Specialist, 4th Class on March 26, 1959. Born and raised in Dorchester, Charlie was the youngest of 9 children born to the late Joseph and Agnes (Anderson) Graham. He graduated Dorchester High School and attended Fisher Junior College. He was an avid fan of the Red Sox and Patriots and he enjoyed taking long walks and playing golf. But his favorite times were those spent in the company of his grandchildren. Loving father of Mike Graham and his wife Sandy of Weymouth, Eileen Sullivan and her husband Dennis of Maryland and Katie Graham Smith of Virginia. Cherished grandfather of Timothy Sullivan of Florida, Lucas and Mabel Sullivan of Maryland, and Katherine Schuman, (2nd LT., USMC) and her husband John Schuman (2nd LT., USMC). Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family. Relatives and friends are cordially invited to attend his memorial service on Saturday August 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St, Wollaston. Burial private. For more information or to leave an on line condolence message please visit our web site. Hamel-Lydon Chapel www.HamelLydon.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 30, 2019