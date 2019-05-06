Charles W. Hopkins, passed away at his home in Milton on Saturday, May 4, 2019 surrounded by his family. Charles was born in Boston and raised in Squantum. He graduated from North Quincy High School Class of 1945 and furthered his education at Boston College graduating in 1961. He worked as a cost analyst for the Department of Defense in Boston for more than 25 years and also as a private CPA. Charles lived in Quincy for many years before moving to Milton. When his daughters were younger, he enjoyed fishing and boating in Boston Harbor. Both he and his late wife Marjorie happily summered for 25 years at Grindells in Dennisport. Together they also enjoyed many cruises on the Queen Mary 2. An active parishioner at St. Agathas Church, Charles was also a Pastoral Minister at Milton Hospital as well as a Eucharistic Minister. He was an avid shopper at the original Filenes Basement in Boston and a proud World War II United States Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Marjorie T. (Dornan). Cherished father of Gail T. (Hopkins) Clear and her husband Jeff Coombs of Stamford, Conn. Patricia T. Hopkins, MD and her husband Peter Friedensohn MD of Boston and Jeanne M. Hopkins, OD and her husband Senator John F. Keenan of Quincy. Brother of the late Albert Hopkins, Ruth McLaughlin and Jane Wiley. Loving grandfather of 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 5 - 7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home , 785 Hancock Street, Wollaston. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home on Thursday at 9:45 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass in St. Agatha Church, Milton, Thursday at 10:30. Burial in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. Donations in memory of Charles may be made to Fontbonne Academy, Development Office, 930 Brook Road, Milton, MA 02186. See www. Keohane .com for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger from May 6 to May 7, 2019