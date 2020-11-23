Charles Warren O'Brien, 76, of Holbrook, MA, passed away November 21, after a short illness. Charlie was born in Quincy in 1944 to George O'Brien and Margaret O'Neil. He graduated with a degree in accounting from Northeastern University in 1973. He retired from Braintree Rehabilitation Hospital after 26 years. Charlie was the Holbrook Youth Soccer Treasurer and coached in the league for ten years. He also coached Holbrook Little League's Fisher Enterprises then Rogers Club with his great friend John Rogers for 30-plus years. Charlie was a member in charge while volunteering at St. Joseph's Bingo every Friday for decades and loved driving to Disney World delivering camping equipment for St. Joe's CYO while the rest of the group flew. Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Ellen Bessette O'Brien; sons Michael Charles of Naples, Italy and his children Charles and Ellen, and Matthew Bessette and his wife Jenn of Brockton, and their children Patrick, Connor, and Benjamin; cousins Joan Stanghellini of Riverside, CA, Barbara Slack of Richmond, VA, and Sheila Richardson of North Andover; brother-in-law Gerald Bessette and his wife Jeanie of Wellfleet, and family; and his extended family Dennis Driscoll and his late wife Paula, formerly of Braintree and family, and John Driscoll of New York City; and lifelong friend, Bill Leahy of Tempe AZ. Visiting hours will be held at Hurley-Currie Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 37), Holbrook on Tuesday, November 24, from 4-7p.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Covid-19 restrictions will be in place. A funeral Mass at St. Joseph's Church will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Charlie's name to St. Josephs Church, 153 S. Franklin St. Holbrook, MA 02343. For online guestbook and directions, visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com
.