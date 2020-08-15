Charles Yardley Chittick, Jr. died July 13th, 2020 in Hingham, Massachusetts, in the presence of his family. They had gathered that day to celebrate his 93rd birthday. Charles, known as Charlie or Cy, was a faithful Yankee gentleman and an intrepid parishioner of the New North Church to the end. His archetypical morals, ingenuity, and laconic manner steadied him to navigate a tumultuous century with poise. Born in Newark, New Jersey in 1927, raised in Waban, Massachusetts, he attended Phillips Academy, Andover, following in his fathers footsteps. The legacy proved literal: both were champion runners, each posting various records at Andovers track. His graduation in May 1945 coincided with news of victory in Europe. To Charles and his classmates dismay, they had narrowly missed their opportunity to fight in WWII. While many would pivot to booming Post-War enterprise, Charles, so moved by the heroes of that era, remained intent to serve. To begin earning his stripes, Charles enrolled in the Coast Guard Academy, New London, CT, where he sailed on the tall-ship Eagle, a barque freshly-captured from the Kriegsmarine. By the time of his graduation in 1949, Cold War hostilities were yawning and American servicemen were again called abroad upon the deep. At the outbreak of the Korean War, Charles joined the Navy with little hesitation. An officer and fighter pilot in Navys Task Force 77, he served aboard aircraft carrier USS Lake Champlain, where main reliefs from mediocre food were tactical sorties he flew to hunt a variety of North Korean targets. After his duties were fulfilled, Charles sailed home with the primary intention of raising a family. To that end, he married Marian Ellen Sedgwick, a dietician with Mass General Hospital, in 1952. They moved to Hingham and settled in a beautiful 1700s center hall colonial on South Street, a home they passionately restored and treasured for 61 years, till her death and beyond. While in the Navy Reserves, Charles attended MIT (again following his fathers lead), earning advanced degrees in engineering and business. He parlayed this study into a lifelong career at Arthur D. Little, Inc, where from 1958 to 1983, he consulted on a wide variety of aviation engineering projects. His only hiatus was to pursue a moonshot project to revive steam energy transportation, evocative of his ambitious and inventive spirit. In Hingham, Charles and Marian raised two children: Charles Sedgwick Chittick (Joan Dunn) and Tamsen Chittick Langalis (Charles). Before long, they found themselves with six grandchildren: Colleen, Catherine, Connor and Charles Chittick, also of Hingham, and Christian and Andrew Langalis, of Rowayton, Connecticut. An attentive husband, father, grandfather and loyal friend, Charles invested his time and resources generously in his family and community. Though his love and affection was unconditional, he never refused remuneration by way of an excellent home-cooked meal. There was no limit to his reverence for Marians cuisine, which he would richly appoint with wine from their extensive travels in France. Among his other interests were Basset Hounds, antique furniture, woodworking, classical music, humor, the life and works of Winston Churchill and fishing on Nantuckets shore. Chief among Charles great quirks were his hearing aids, made necessary by hours spent flying his Banshee fighter jet. Shouting to be heard by Grampa would have grown tedious, were it not that everyone was so eager to converse with his noble soul. He will be missed by many. A service will be held in his memory Saturday, September 26th, 11:00 AM, New North Church, 1 Lincoln St., Hingham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Caring for a Cure at Mass General Hospital, 55 Fruit St., Boston MA 02114, www.caringforacure.org
