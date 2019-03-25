Charlotte A. (Luippold) Mahoney, of Braintree, age 93, died after a brief illness on March 23, 2019. The beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Mahoney, Jr. Cherished mother of Sheila and her husband Robert Cloutier Sr. of Foxboro, Maureen and her husband Lou Staib of Riverside, Calif., Kathi and her husband Robert Ross of Londonderry, N.H., Daniel and his wife Sheila Mahoney of South Hampton, N.H., William and his wife Eileen Mahoney of Quincy, Michael and his wife Kathy Mahoney of Newburyport, John and his wife Alita Mahoney of Carver and Eileen and her husband Demond McGinnis of North Attleboro. Loving sister of Caroline Stigas of Manchester, Conn. and the late John Luippold and Adelaide DAmore. Charlotte is also survived by 20 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and 2 great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Charlotte grew up in Dorchester, she graduated from Jeremiah E. Burke High School and married her true love Daniel J. Mahoney Jr. on October 18, 1947. Together they raised their family, living through the years in West Roxbury, Roslindale and Braintree. She was an active member at St. Clares Parish in Braintree and Bernadines assocation at Holy Name Parish in West Roxbury. An avid reader, she enjoyed Bingo, bowling, watching Jeopardy and following the Patriots and Red Sox. The foundation of her life was her family, they were all that was truly important to her. She will be sadly missed by all those who were blessed to have known her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Clare's Church, Braintree at 10 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Charlotte may be made to MSPCA Boston, 350 So. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130 or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary