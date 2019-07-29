|
Charlotte D. (Dorney) "Char" DiMartinis, of Hingham, passed away July 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Char was born in Manchester, New Hampshire and grew up in Hamilton, Ontario. She returned to New Hampshire where she received her bachelors degree from Colby-Sawyer College. She worked as a medical technician and homemaker. Char adored her family, especially being "Mimi" to her nine grandchildren. She loved cooking, fine and casual dining and was an avid tennis player, swimmer and skiier. She was a talented artist, loved going on road trips and vacationing with her family. She particularly enjoyed the ocean and beach. Char is described as "the love of my life" by her husband, Joe. She was always kind, generous, compassionate, and had a great sense of humor. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Daughter of the late Harold and Agnes Dorney. Beloved wife of 57 years to Dr. Joseph DiMartinis of Hingham. Loving mother of Brian DiMartinis and his wife Robin of Windham, N.H., Steven DiMartinis and his wife Kim of Hampstead, N.C., Brett DiMartinis and his wife Patricia of Plymouth, Jill Mahoney and her husband Bill of Scarborough, Maine, and the late Jay DiMartinis. Cherished sister of Betty Farley of Jacksonville, Fla. Devoted "Mimi" of Peter, Jake, Jenna, Amanda, and Kristen DiMartinis, Billy and Anna Mahoney, and Joseph and Matthew DiMartinis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Services will be private. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Char may be made to the American SIDS Institute, 528 Raven Way, Naples, FL 34110. See www.Keohane.com online condolences or call 1-800-Keohane for more information.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on July 29, 2019