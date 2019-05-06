Home

Schlossberg & Solomon Memorial Chapel
824 Washington Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-6990
Graveside service
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:45 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
40 Dedham St.
Sharon, MA
Charlotte (Stone) Shaw, of Quincy, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019 at the age of 99 years. Born and raised in Dorchester, she was devoted daughter of the late Julius and Mamie (Monteveleska) Stone, the beloved wife of the late Bernard Shaw, and the loving mother of Louise E. Shaw and partner George King of Atlanta, Ga.; her devoted caregiver Donald E. Shaw of Quincy; and Betsy S. and Steven Kramer of Johns Creek, Ga. Cherished grandmother of Daniel R. and Julie S. Kramer. Dear sister of the late Beatrice, Harmon and Irwin "Squeegie" Stone. In addition to her family, she was most proud of having served as a Naval WAVE in WWII. Graveside Service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, on Monday, May 6, 2019 at 1:45 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlotte's name, may be made to Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care, 597 Randolph Ave., Milton, MA 02186 (www.SeasonsFoundation.org/donate) or VNA Care Network and Hospice, 254 2nd Ave., #200, Needham, MA 02494 (www.VNAcare.org). Schlossberg Solomon Memorial Chapel "Family Owned" SchlossbergChapel.com 781-828-6990
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 6, 2019
