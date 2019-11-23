|
Cheryl Anne Crawford, 64, of Chino Hills, Calif., died at her home, surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, November 3, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Roy W. Crawford Jr. and Anne Kathleen (Carmichael) Crawford; sister of Kimberly Crawford Christner and Roy Crawford III; and aunt of Kathryn and Andrew Ludlam. Born in Quincy, Mass., September 18, 1955, she graduated from Scituate High School in 1973 as well as Gordon College, earning her B.A. in 1977. She received her M.S. at University of Southern California in 1981. She earned her Masters of Divinity in 2002 and her PhD in Practical Theology in 2008, both from Fuller Seminary in Pasadena, Calif. She had many interests, as reflected by her career choices - career counselor, real estate agent, Allstate insurance agent, professor and author. In the last twelve years, Cheryl was a Professor of Youth Ministry in the Department of Practical Theology at Azusa Pacific University in Azusa, Calif. Over the past decade, Cheryl's research had focused on the topic of faith in emerging adults, which included her contribution to the book Sticky Faith. Most important to Cheryl were the relationships she cultivated. Many of these developed at Camp Brookwoods and Deer Run in Alton, N.H., over the course of 45 years. It was there that she served in many different roles - tripping director, program director, Deer Run director, camp pastor, and board member. She was passionate about building relationships with students and helping them realize their potential as leaders. She loved family, friends, traveling, walking the trails in Cambria, and the ocean.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 23, 2019