Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
(617) 773-3551
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
Keohane Funeral Home
785 Hancock Street
Quincy, MA 02170
Resources
Cheryl J. Means

Cheryl J. Means Obituary
Cheryl J. (Cotty) Means of Quincy, died January 28, 2020. She was 61. Daughter of the late Paul Cotty Jr. and Janet (Hansen) Cotty, she was the longtime companion of the late Stephen Earner; loving mother of Jennifer Cotty and her partner Christopher Lenardis, Heather Nesti and her husband David Nesti Jr. all of Quincy, Megan Means and her fiance Jason Metivier of Carlisle and Richard Earner of Quincy; devoted grandmother of Mason Metivier; cherished sister of Gail DeNardo of Westport, Carol Greene of Pembroke and the late Paul Cotty III dear niece of Doris Gagnon of Quincy. Cheryl is also survived by many nieces. Cheryl enjoyed traveling, especially to Mexico, Jamaica, Lake Sebago and Disney World. She had four children of her own, but was known as the neighborhood mother to everyone. Cheryl loved the water and everything about it. She was a talented swimmer and taught everyone she could how to swim. One of her passions was cooking and she excelled at that. The cornerstone of her life was her family, she cherished and was devoted to each and every one of them. She will be sadly missed by all those who knew her. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A funeral service will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in Keohane Funeral Home, Quincy. Burial in Pembroke Center Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Cheryl may be made to , 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 1, 2020
