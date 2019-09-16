|
|
Chester J. Millett, Jr., 88, of Brockton, Mass., passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at home September 11, 2019. The son of late Chester Millett Sr. and Mary Grace (Coots) Millett of Brockton, Chet was the beloved husband of 65 years to Mary (Lupica) Millett. Chet was a graduate of Brockton High School class of 1949 where he participated in orchestra, football, track, baseball and hockey. One of his favorite baseball memories was hitting two balls off the Green Monster at Fenway Park. An All-Scholastic football player, Chet was inducted into the Brockton High Athletic Hall of Fame in 1972. Chet received his undergraduate degree from The College of the Holy Cross with a BA in English. While at Holy Cross, he was a four year varsity letterman. He was All American Football two years in a row, both on offense and on defense as a nose guard and a guard. He appeared on the Milton Berle Show, was elected to the Holy Cross Hall of Fame, and participated in the Senior Bowl, the East-West Game and the Alabama Shriners game in Kizar Stadium CA. In 1952, Chet was named the Catholic Player of the Year. Later, he attended Boston College graduate school and obtained his first of five Master's degrees. Chet was a Marine active in the Korean War and played football for the Quantico Marines. After the war, he continued in the Marine Reserves and at one point was the Commander of Wing Squadron 41 out of the Weymouth Naval Air Station. He retired as a Full Colonel. Chet married his high school sweetheart Mary in February, 1954. Together they had eight children, Cathrine Shea, of Brockton; Ann Rudokas and husband John of Bridgewater; Mary Carraggi and husband Dennis of Bridgewater; Chester Millett, III of Westport; John Millett and wife Carolyn of Attleboro; George Millett and wife Stephanie of East Bridgewater; Elizabeth Kelleher and husband Michael of Raynham; and Michael Millett and wife Elizabeth of Berkley. Chet and Mary instilled a love of family, horses, and sports into their children. Chet's career was in education. During this time, he was the head football coach for three years at Brockton High School. His team was undefeated in regular season play for these three years and played in the 1960 Orange Bowl. Chet also coached hockey. Chet served as Assistant Superintendent Principal at Bridgewater Raynham for six years, as principal at Raynham Junior High for six years, and as Superintendent of Schools in Abington for fifteen years. After he retired, he spent time with his family, keeping in touch with his longtime friends and instilling all his remarkable values and love to those around him. In addition to being a loving husband and father, Chet was the loving grandfather of Lisa Shea, Elizabeth Rudokas, Jillian Rudokas, Nicole Carraggi, Kelsey Carraggi, Kathryn Carraggi, Chester Millett IV and wife Catherine, Andrew Millett, Christopher Millett, Kevin MacKeen and wife Jennifer, Scott MacKeen, Sean Millett, Mark Millett, Colleen Millett, Briana Millett, Brittany McHugh and husband Ryan; and Kiley Millett and loving great-grandfather of Hailey Millett, Nora Millett, Colin MacKeen, Brooklyn McHugh, Emilia McHugh, Wilhelmina Millett-Lewis, and Emerson Callahan. Chet was predeceased by his sisters Helen Trojano and Mary (Shirley) Reid. Visiting hours will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, from 4 - 8 p.m. at Conley Funeral Home, 138 Belmont Street (Rte. 123), Brockton. The funeral procession will gather at the Conley Funeral Home on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m.. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, 439 West St., Brockton, MA. His burial will be in Cavalry Cemetery, Brockton, MA. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Brockton High Athletic Department, 470 Forest Ave., Brockton, MA 02301. For online condolences and directions please visit www.conleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 16, 2019