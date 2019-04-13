|
Chester "Chet" Roy Drown, 78, of Plymouth, formerly of Pembroke, died peacefully at the Life Care Center in Plymouth, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, surrounded by his family. He was a devoted husband of 56 years to Margaret "Peggy" (McCarthy) Drown. Chet was raised in Dorchester by Albert and Josephine (Gregory) Drown and was predeceased by his brothers, Albert, Russell and Earl, who was killed in action in World War II. He served actively as a Marine from 1958-1962 and was a decorated officer in the Boston Police Department from 1967 to 1991. Chet and Peggy lived in Pembroke for more than 40 years, where they raised their three children. He was actively involved in Pembroke town politics, for years. Chet worked on the Herring Run project and worked hard on improving the town recycling center. His passions were fishing and boating and he loved being surrounded by his family. Chet is survived by his loving wife, Peggy; his son, Christopher and his wife Christine (Hill) Drown; his daughter, Susan and her husband Patrick Hannon; and his daughter, Judith and her husband Joseph Goldberg. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, Robert, Ashley, Brian, Kayla, Alyssa, Kara, Amanda and Victoria; and 4 great-grandchildren, Sophia, Madison, Magnolia and Lilly, who is due to arrive any day now. His family will be celebrating Chet's life at the Restoration Community Church on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at 11 a.m., 213 Main Street, Kingston.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 13, 2019