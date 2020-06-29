Chester W. "Chet" Roman a.k.a. Mr. Roman, age 91, formerly of Needham, Norwood and Westwood departed broken-hearted eight weeks after his beloved late wife Marilyn of 59 years on June 19, 2020. Dear Dad to sons Timothy and his wife Deborah of Walpole, Kenneth and his wife Diane of Norwood and to daughter Amy and her husband Alan Albert of Walpole. Proud grandpa to grandchildren Jason and Emily. Beloved brother-in-law to Nancy Rowean of East Walpole, Evelyn Roman of Needham and Shirley Roman of Boca Raton, Florida. Uncious uncle to many nieces and nephews. Born January 13, 1929, Chet graduated from Needham High School in 1947. A U.S. Coast Guard veteran. He studied at Waltham Horological School for Watchmakers and became a certified watchmaker and jeweler. In 1953, he and his brother Walter began a family business named Roman Jewelers in Dedham Square where he met his wife Marilyn. The business struggled but eventually grew and moved to Dedham Plaza evolving into Roman's Hallmark, still offering watch and jewelry repair along with selling some jewelry and watches, greeting cards, fine gifts and collectibles. All three of their children have worked for the family business and it expanded to two other locations in South Weymouth and Millis. Chet was passionate about his watch and jewelry repair skills and passed his knowledge to his children. Chet also known as and preferred to be called Mr. Roman, especially in business. He became well known in the local area as The Watch Guy. Chet could have a rough exterior and a prickly personality. Sometimes he would share his opinion whether you asked for it or not! Deep down it was his way of showing he cared so you would not repeat his same mistakes he may felt he may have made during his lifetime. Chet also had a quick wit and a very dry sense of humor. He had a very strong work ethic working sometimes seven days a week. As he grew older he never completely retired but he did slow down making time for his wife Marilyn. Often they would attend local music concerts together especially their annual trip to see Englebert Humperdinck, usually inviting friends and family along. Chet loved to golf and play cards at Norfolk County Golf Club. During Marilyn's long illness he remained faithfully by her side only leaving to go to work and to run errands until the Stay at Home Orders were in place mid-March. He always was overseeing and making sure she had the best in home care. Chet will always be remembered for his generosity in helping those in need and having a loving, caring heart underneath it all. The family is so very grateful to everyone who has helped us along the way offering us encouragement moral support and prayers and/or supporting our businesses as we took care of both of our parents at home. Much gratitude especially to our current Millis employees Kasey Wheeler and Sheila Kleya, Westwood Police Fire and Rescue for always being there whenever needed, the doctors, nurses and staff at Brigham and Women's Hospital. The care our Dad received during this challenging time has been excellent. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Chet's name to Westwood Police Department, 588 High Street, Westwood, MA 02090 or Westwood Fire and Rescue Department, 637 High Street, Westwood, MA 02090. Correspondence can be sent to Roman's 26 Milliston Road, Millis, MA 02054.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store