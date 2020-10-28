Christina M. Flaherty, of Weymouth, passed away after a period of failing health on October 9, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late William and Margaret Flaherty. She is survived by her sister, Susan and her husband James Barry of Braintree; and her brother, Charles Flaherty of Weymouth. She was also the sister of the late Nancy Flaherty. She is survived by her nieces, Krista Perry, Jamie Barry, and Kayla Flaherty; her nephews, Alex Bergen and Anthony Gillis; and 3 great-nieces. She was also the aunt of the late Jenna Flaherty. There will be an interment service at Mount Hope Cemetery on Friday, October 30, at 10 a.m. All are welcome but are asked that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.



