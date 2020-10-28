1/
Christina M. Flaherty
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christina M. Flaherty, of Weymouth, passed away after a period of failing health on October 9, 2020. She was the beloved daughter of the late William and Margaret Flaherty. She is survived by her sister, Susan and her husband James Barry of Braintree; and her brother, Charles Flaherty of Weymouth. She was also the sister of the late Nancy Flaherty. She is survived by her nieces, Krista Perry, Jamie Barry, and Kayla Flaherty; her nephews, Alex Bergen and Anthony Gillis; and 3 great-nieces. She was also the aunt of the late Jenna Flaherty. There will be an interment service at Mount Hope Cemetery on Friday, October 30, at 10 a.m. All are welcome but are asked that you wear a mask and practice social distancing.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Interment
10:00 AM
Mount Hope Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved