Christine A. (Daly) Jones, age 66, passed away December 7, 2018. She was born in Braintree and attended Archbishop Williams High School, Saint Joseph's College and received her master's degree in Public Health from Boston University. She is survived by her mother, Jean Daly; her sister, Suzanne Cullum; and her brother, Stephen Daly. A memorial Mass will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree, at 10 a.m. All are welcome to attend.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 27, 2019