Christine A. "Mommy Chris" Palma of Whitman passed away April 5, 2020, peacefully with her two daughters by her side. Christine was born in Weymouth, the daughter of Mildred Verna Palma (Burke) and John R. Palma, both of North Quincy, where Christine was raised one of five children. Christine attended Montclair Elementary, Atlantic Jr. High and North Quincy High School. She loved spending time on the beach with her family. Her favorite beach was White Horse Beach where her family spent their summers as children. Greenhill and Nantasket Beach were other beaches she loved to go. Christine loved dining and dancing in her younger years. Her favorite was lobster and wine at the Hilltop Steakhouse. She absolutely loved her animals. She had many dogs, cats, goats, squirrels and even a turtle. Christine enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, game shows, and board games. She loved music and singing along to Cher and Dean Martin. Christine's pride and joy were her two daughters, Melissa and Mindy. Christine was happiest when she was spending time with them. Melissa and Mindy equally adored their precious mom always joking about who's the favorite. They were extremely close and completely devoted to her. Christine had a funny sense of humor and a contagious giggle. Her greatest quality was her beautiful kind heart that shined so bright her entire life. She will be remembered by all for being both beautiful inside and out. Christine was the loving and cherished mother of Melissa Benner (Jaime) of Whitman and Minda Boyle (Jaime) of Abington; beloved sister of John Palma of Orlando, Fla., the late Cynthia Palma of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., Michael Palma of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla., and Stephen Palma of Lake Worth Beach, Fla. Christine was the loving Gammy of her six grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Jordan, Christina, David and Jamilyn. She was the mother-in-law to William Benner of Whitman and Christopher Boyle of Abington. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Arrangements by the Quealy & Son Funeral Home, Abington. Services will be private. Please sign online guest book www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 14, 2020