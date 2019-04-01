Christine A. Rice, age 68, of Plymouth, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 28, 2019, surrounded by her family. She was the devoted wife of Timothy G. Rice. Loving mother of Michael Rice of Dorchester, and David Rice of Plymouth. Christine was the sister of Carole Gallego of Fla., Albert Bradley of Fla., Kathy Young of Scituate, and the late Rick Bradley. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Born in New Bedford on July 24, 1950, daughter of the late Albert and Cathleen (Cutler) Bradley. She was a graduate of Scituate High School, class of 1968, where she met her husband. Christine went on to marry Tim in 1977 and raise her family, which she adored. A visitation will take place at the Davis Life Celebration Home, 373 Court St. (North) Plymouth, on Tuesday, April 2, from 3 till 6 pm. Followed by a service in the funeral home at 6 p.m. Donations in Christines memory may be made to the , 1661 Worcester Rd. #301, Framingham MA 01701. For more information and to sign the online guest book visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary