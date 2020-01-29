Home

Christine D. Dove (Golymbieski) Zupkofska of Rockland, formerly of Quincy, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at age 83. Born in Perry, NY where she was raised and educated, she lived in Quincy most of her life. She worked in retirement services at State Street Bank before retiring and had also worked for Sears Roebuck. Christine was an avid quilter who enjoyed spending time with her many "quilting friends" (you know who you are). She loved sharing memories with those near and far on Facebook. She was known for her baking, especially her famous Christmas cookies and countless birthday cakes. She enjoyed candlepin bowling, long walks on Wollaston Beach, and in her younger years was an accomplished French horn player. She spent time as a volunteer at the Quincy Citizens Police Academy, Father Bills and most recently the Rockland Food Pantry. The former wife of Eugene F. "Babe" Zupkofska BPD retired of Rockland, Christine was the loving mother of Eugene F. Zupkofska, Jr. and his girlfriend Tammy Galotti of Quincy, Diane M. Conley and her husband Tom of Quincy, John J. Zupkofska of WA, Michael E. Zupkofska of Rockland, Christine Sherwin and her husband Bill of Abington and David R. Zupkofska, QPD and his wife Kellie of Braintree; dear sister of SM Felicia Dove of Buffalo, NY; and is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours on Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. and a funeral service immediately following at 6 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeny Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's memory may be made to Father Bill's & Mainspring, 430 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301, helpfbms.org or the Rockland Food Pantry, 12 Church St., Rockland, MA 02370, rocklandfoodpantry.org. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 29, 2020
