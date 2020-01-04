Home

Christine E. Jarosz, 59, of Yarmouth Port, formerly of Dennis, died at home on December 12, 2019. Born in Brockton, Mass., daughter of the late John and Joan (Peterson) Devlin. Christine was a graduate of Abington High School, class of 1978 and also attended UMASS Dartmouth. She worked at the Dennis-Yarmouth Regional School District in Early Education. Christine was an avid runner, she ran the Falmouth Road Race many times, as well as several marathons. She was a talented artist, and the co- founder of Shore Drive Designs. She is survived by her children, Zachary Jarosz of Nashville, Tennessee and Max Jarosz of Dennis, her siblings, Diane Beaton of Kingston, Stephen Devlin of Cotuit, Jennifer Bueno of Half Moon Bay, Calif., Jeff Devlin of Falmouth, and John Devlin of Bethlehem, N.H. She also leaves her stepmother Carol Devlin of Bethlehem, N.H, her ex-husband Edward Jarosz of Dennis, her fiance David Harrington of Yarmouth Port, and many loving relatives and friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on January 10, 2019 at 10AM in St Pius X Catholic Church, 98 Station Ave., South Yarmouth, MA. Burial will be private. Memorials in her memory may be made to Transitions Centers Inc., 782 Route 28, South Yarmouth, MA 02664 For online guest book and directions, please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 4, 2020
