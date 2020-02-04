|
Christine Ellen (Strzelecki) Johnson, age 68, of Scituate, passed away on February 1, 2020. Born on February 23, 1951, she was the daughter of the late Jean (Cole) and Michael Strzelecki. Loving mother to Mark Johnson, his wife Kelly of Hanson, MA and Kenneth Johnson of Scituate. Incredibly proud Grama of Emma Johnson. She was predeceased by her former husband Lawrence Johnson. Beloved sister of Sandra J. Passalaqua of Franklin, NH and Rhonda E. Gorski, her husband Paul of Marshfield. She will be lovingly remembered by her nephews Craig (Allison) Strzelecki of Westbrook, CT, Michael and Daniel Passalaqua of Franklin, NH and her nieces Rena Gorski of West Lafayette, IN, Jeannine Gorski of Venice, FL and Yvonne Gorski of Marshfield, MA. Christine was a graduate of Scituate High School, class of 1969 and was retired from the Town of Scituate. A celebration of her life will be held on Thursday February 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. from First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church, 330 First Parish Rd, Scituate, MA. A reception will follow in the Old Sloop Room. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Scituate Animal Shelter. Words of comfort can be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 4, 2020