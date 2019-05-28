Christine G. (Grover) Benedetti, of Weymouth, died on her birthday, May 23, 2019. Chris was born in Wales, Maine. She worked as a day care provider in her home for 37 years. She enjoyed popular music, walking, and loved to travel with her husband. Chris was devoted to her family and pet cats and was well known for her generosity. She was a breast cancer survivor of 17 years. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife of Raymond P. Benedetti Jr. Loving mother of Elizabeth "Betty" Fisher and her husband, Wayne, of Holbrook, Deborah"Debbi" Benjamin of Brockton, David Chase of Randolph, and R. Patrick Benedetti III of Brighton. Grandmother of John Gillis, Morgan Benjamin, and Eric and Craig Fisher. Great-grandmother of John Gillis and Daxton Fisher. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, East Weymouth, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street). Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanub, Utah 84741-5000. See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 28, 2019