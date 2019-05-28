The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
(781) 335-0045
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
3 Charles Street
East Weymouth, MA 02189
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Benedetti
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine G. Benedetti

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christine G. Benedetti Obituary
Christine G. (Grover) Benedetti, of Weymouth, died on her birthday, May 23, 2019. Chris was born in Wales, Maine. She worked as a day care provider in her home for 37 years. She enjoyed popular music, walking, and loved to travel with her husband. Chris was devoted to her family and pet cats and was well known for her generosity. She was a breast cancer survivor of 17 years. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved wife of Raymond P. Benedetti Jr. Loving mother of Elizabeth "Betty" Fisher and her husband, Wayne, of Holbrook, Deborah"Debbi" Benjamin of Brockton, David Chase of Randolph, and R. Patrick Benedetti III of Brighton. Grandmother of John Gillis, Morgan Benjamin, and Eric and Craig Fisher. Great-grandmother of John Gillis and Daxton Fisher. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, East Weymouth, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles & Middle Street). Funeral services will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home. Burial in Fairmount Cemetery, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Best Friends Animal Society, 5001 Angel Canyon Road, Kanub, Utah 84741-5000. See Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home Inc
Download Now