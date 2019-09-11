|
Christine M. Bottomley of Pembroke, MA, a beloved sister, aunt, and friend to many, passed away on September 9, 2019 at age 84. Born in Quincy, MA she is preceded in death by her parents, Christie and Mabel Peters. She is survived by her sister Joan Tuori of Quincy, MA; nephew Eric Tuori and wife Linda of Quincy, MA; niece Vivian Leonard and fiancc Mark Petrick of Santa Fe, NM; great-nephew Christopher Tuori and wife Megan Walsh; great-niece Michelle Tuori and partner Eric Cox. Christine worked for Macys for a number of years at their Distribution Center before retiring. She was a lifelong member of the UKTS Society in Pembroke, MA, where she generously served in various positions. She enjoyed helping out with the coffee hour while socializing with old friends. Christine especially enjoyed the company and support of her dear neighbors. She will be missed by all. Services will be private and a memorial celebration of Christines life to be held at a later time.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 11, 2019