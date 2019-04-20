Christine M. (Naimovich) Canty, of Norwell, passed away April 16, 2019. Christine was born in Everett to the late John and Geraldine Naimovich. Christine attended Norwell High School and worked for many years as an office manager for Quirk Volkswagen of Braintree. She loved to spend time with her family and friends visiting Aruba, Hampton Beach and Old Orchard Beach and they will all miss her dearly. Beloved wife of the late Mark R. Canty. Loving mother of Nicholas C. Canty of Norwell. Dear sister of John Naimovich of Hampton Beach, Kimberly Canty of Carver, Donna Canty White and her husband Paul of Westwood and Christine Canty Holland and her husband Frank of Norwell. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), with a service to follow at 8 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to: The National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary