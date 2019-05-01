|
|
Christine Nyquist McLaren, 66, passed into rest in Bourne, on Monday, April 29, 2019, after a long struggle with cancer. She was born March 14, 1953, in Conneaut, Ohio, to Olof and Helen Nyquist. Christine is survived by her loving husband, John; her brother, John Nyquist of Boston; stepsons, David McLaren of Davenport, Fla., and Matthew McLaren of Cranston, R.I.; and many friends who were dear to her. Services will be private. Memorial donations may be made in Christine's name to Old Colony Elder Services, 144 Main St., Brockton, MA 02301 (www.ocesma.org), where she tirelessly devoted her last years to the care and support of elders in need.
Published in The Patriot Ledger from May 1 to May 4, 2019