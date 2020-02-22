|
|
Christine Y. Sorenson, 92, of Quincy passed away February 15, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles Sorenson; loving mother of Sylvia Newell and her husband Bruce of N.Y. and David Sorenson of Quincy; cherished grandmother of Andrew Sorenson, Joshua Ray, Jessie Qualey and Tyler Newell; great-grandmother of Olivia Ray and Noah and Benjamin Qualey. She was preceded in death by a brother, Professor David M. Young Jr.; dear aunt to William, Arthur and Carolyn Young; and a great-aunt to their children. Christine was a talented commercial artist and water colorist. A graduate of the New England School of Art and Design, she was a longtime member of the Copley Society of Boston. She had also worked for a time at the Schenectady Gazette. She also enjoyed to travel and going to the opera. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, February 24, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Hamel-Lydon Chapel & Cremation Service of MA, 650 Hancock St. in Quincy. A funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 25, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Parish, 701 Pleasant St., in Brockton. Interment to take place at a later date in the Park View Cemetery in Schenectady, N.Y. For more information and online condolences, please visit www.HamelLydon.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the United Spinal Association, 2 Rehabilitation Way, Woburn, MA 01801 or St. Paul's Parish, 701 Pleasant St., Brockton, MA 02301.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 22, 2020