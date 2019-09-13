|
Christo J. Shakr, M.D., age 65, of Braintree, died peacefully, Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at the South Shore Hospital, in the comfort of loving family and friends. Christo was born in Beirut, Lebanon, to the late Jean and Huda (Merjaneh) Shakr. He was raised and educated in Lebanon and immigrated to the United States in 1984, arriving in Quincy. Christo lived in Braintree for the past twenty-five years, previously in Weymouth. Christo earned his Doctorate of Medicine from the American University of Beirut School of Medicine in 1981. He served there from 1980-1984. He was a Fellow at Saint Margaret's Hospital in Boston from 1984 - 1986 and was employed at Tufts University Hospital from 1989-1993. Following his time at Tufts, he entered into private practice at Crown Obstetrics and Gynecology at Crown Colony in Quincy for twenty-six years. He found great joy in delivering babies. He enjoyed boating and spending time at his home on Newfound Lake, New Hampshire. Christo also enjoyed walking his dogs and was an avid Boston sports fan. He was especially dedicated to his family. Beloved husband of Janis A. (Anderson) Shakr. Devoted father of Jessica H. Shakr of Abington, Stephanie C. Rousseau, D.O. and her husband Corey of Windham, N.H., Walter of Kentucky, and Mark and his wife Ryoko of Japan. Loving grandfather of Sessai and Sofi. Dear brother of Maud Ward, M.D. and her husband Henry Ward, M.D. of Cheshire, Conn., and Alfred Shakr, M.D. of Lebanon. Uncle of Andre Ward, M.D., Christian Ward, M.D., and several other nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Sunday, September 15, from 2 - 5 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. The family would like to acknowledge and thank the medical staff including doctors, nurses, and support staff at the South Shore Hospital and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christo's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 13, 2019