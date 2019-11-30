|
Christopher C. Golden, 37, of Whitman died suddenly on November 27, 2019, after a long struggle with a drug use disorder. Born in Quincy, in 1982, Chris attended school in Whitman and then went on to work as an accomplished carpenter for the next 19 years. He was a member of Local 723. When Chris wasn't working, he enjoyed spending weekends with his son, Vincent, at his parents' house playing and helping his parents around the house and yard with chores and projects. Chris spent the last six months travelling with his family to Mexico and Wyoming for his brother and sister's weddings. Chris was a doting father to Vincent J. Golden; beloved son of Michael and Mickey Golden of Whitman; and a devoted brother of Julie Golden Loving and her husband Jeremy of New York and John Golden and his wife Kayla of Hawaii. Chris was also the beloved nephew and cousin and good friend to many. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Tuesday, December 3, at 8:15 from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Burial will follow in the St. James Cemetery Whitman. Visitation will be on Monday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to The Family Restored at thefamilyrestored.org. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 30, 2019