Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blanchard Funeral Chapel
666 Plymouth Street
Whitman, MA 02382
(781) 447-0170
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Golden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher C. Golden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christopher C. Golden Obituary
Christopher C. Golden, 37, of Whitman died suddenly on November 27, 2019, after a long struggle with a drug use disorder. Born in Quincy, in 1982, Chris attended school in Whitman and then went on to work as an accomplished carpenter for the next 19 years. He was a member of Local 723. When Chris wasn't working, he enjoyed spending weekends with his son, Vincent, at his parents' house playing and helping his parents around the house and yard with chores and projects. Chris spent the last six months travelling with his family to Mexico and Wyoming for his brother and sister's weddings. Chris was a doting father to Vincent J. Golden; beloved son of Michael and Mickey Golden of Whitman; and a devoted brother of Julie Golden Loving and her husband Jeremy of New York and John Golden and his wife Kayla of Hawaii. Chris was also the beloved nephew and cousin and good friend to many. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral services on Tuesday, December 3, at 8:15 from the Blanchard Funeral Chapel, Plymouth St. (Rte. 58 at the rotary circle), Whitman, followed by a funeral Mass at 9 a.m. in the Holy Ghost Church, Whitman. Burial will follow in the St. James Cemetery Whitman. Visitation will be on Monday, Dec. 2, from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to The Family Restored at thefamilyrestored.org. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.blanchardfc.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christopher's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blanchard Funeral Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -