Christopher J. Mann

Christopher John Mann, age 54, of Quincy, passed away peacefully after a long illness on Tuesday, August 6, 2019. Chris is survived by his loving son, Christopher John Mann Jr. He was the beloved son of Ivy Macdonald and the late Robert J. Mann; brother of Steve, Dave, Debbie and Ken Mann, Frank Macdonald and the late Bobby Mann and Donna Mann-Hurley; loving uncle of Rob, Michael, Martha and Frannie; great-uncle of Avery. Chris loved to watch his son's baseball and basketball games. He also enjoyed family dinners, cookouts and gatherings that came with a lot of laughs. Chris had a great sense of humor and will be deeply missed. Funeral arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or a .
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 23, 2019
