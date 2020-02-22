|
|
Christopher Michael Hession, 24, of Sagamore Beach, formerly of Hingham, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 17, 2020, at home. Born July 11, 1995, he was a loving son of James A. and Catherine M. (Shedd) Hession of Sagamore Beach. Chris spent his formative years in Hingham and was a 2014 graduate of Hingham High School. He was currently attending classes at Bridgewater State University, where he was pursuing his Bachelor of Arts degree in Music. Prior to that, he had earned his associate's degree from Massasoit Community College. While attending classes, he was employed by Walgreens of Plymouth and formerly, Cohasset for over four years. Chris began playing the guitar in the fifth grade and was a student of the Bosse School of Music in Weymouth. He enjoyed all genres of music, particularly, Jazz. Besides his greatest love, music, Chris had spent time learning Kung Fu at Jade Forest Kung Fu & Tai Chi in Cohasset and also enjoyed sports cars, classic video games, and classic Sci-Fi. Besides his parents, he is survived by his dear brothers, Matthew J. Hession and Eric D. Irr of Dorchester; his cherished grandmother, Catherine "Kitsy" Shedd of Scituate; and a host of uncles, aunts, and cousins. A Mass of Christian burial, to which relatives and friends are most kindly invited to attend, will be celebrated for Chris on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at 11 a.m. in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 2 Summer Street, Cohasset. Interment will be held privately at a later date in Groveland Cemetery, Scituate. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Chriss memory may be made to the National Adrenal Diseases Foundation by visiting www.nadf.us/fundraising. Arrangements are entrusted to the McNamara-Sparrell Funeral Home, Cohasset. To sign an online guest book, please visit www.mcnamara-sparrell.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 22, 2020