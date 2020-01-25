|
Christopher M. Still of North Weymouth, died January 22, 2020. Chris proudly served in the US Marine Corp. and went on to serve his community as a Weymouth firefighter for over 15 years. He was an active member of the Braintree and Holbrook Gun Club. Chris loved playing poker and could often be found trying his hand at the casino. His family was the foundation of his happiness. He will be remembered for his boisterous nature, great sense of humor and devotion to his family. Beloved husband of Lisa (Cotrone) Still of North Wemouth. Devoted father of Ben and Olivia Still of North Weymouth. Cherished son of Judith Still of North Weymouth and son-in-law of Rose Cotrone of Weymouth. Lovingly fostered by Jane McGuilicuddy of Dedham. Loving brother of Sheryl Still of Roslindale, Jeffrey Still of Weymouth, Linda Still of Braintree, Thomas Still of North Weymouth and the late Patricia Still. Brother-in-law of Michael Cotrone of Boston, Gina Cotrone of Hopkinton and Rose Fitzgerald and her husband Matthew of Boston. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and dear friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home North Weymouth at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square). A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Tuesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Jerome Church, Weymouth. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Chris may be made to St. Jerome School, 598 Bridge Street, Weymouth MA 02191. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 25, 2020