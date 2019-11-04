|
Christopher "Chris" "Christie" Reaney, 91, of Hanover, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 31, 2019. He was born on Christmas Day, 1927, in Mossfort, Caherlistrane, Co. Galway, Ireland, a son of the late Michael and Annie (Staunton) Reaney. He spent 27 years farming with his family in Ireland and delighted in playing Irish football with his brothers, Tommy and Jarlath, and dancing away his Saturday nights while never missing Mass on Sunday morning. He also loved spending time with his much younger brother, Frank. The Reaneys were a close-knit family. In 1955, he emigrated to Boston. In 1962, he married Mary Glynn, also of Galway, and started a family in Dorchester. Moving to Hanover in 1971, they raised 3 children and have been devout parishioners of St. Marys church. For 23 years, Chris drove a streetcar for the MBTA on the Green Line. He enjoyed chatting with the passengers and made many lifelong friends with fellow T drivers. In addition to his devoted wife Mary, he leaves his three loving children. Chris and his wife Susie of Rye, N.H., Bernadette and her husband Joe O'Connor of Hanover, and Mary Reaney, also of Hanover. Chriss storytelling, smiling, and singing will be remembered by his six grandchildren, Brian, Jack, and Sam Reaney of Rye, N.H., and Michael, Thomas, and Bridget O'Connor of Hanover. He also leaves his brother, Frank Reaney of Ballinrobe, Co. Mayo, Ireland, and his Irish nieces and nephews. Visiting hours will be held at the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Hanover, 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 5, 2019. His funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 6, at St. Marys of Hanover, 392 Hanover St., Hanover. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Boston Rescue Mission at www.brm.org. In life, Chris supported this charitable organization which helps struggling men and women in the Boston area get back on their feet. For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Nov. 4, 2019