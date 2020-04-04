|
Christopher "Chris" Wilson Kibbe, 64, of North Attleborough, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020, with his wife at his side. He was the beloved husband of Lisa Forsgard, whom he married on June 22, 1980, in their hometown of Scituate. Born on April 23, 1955, in Waterbury, CT, he was the son of Joyce A. (Wilson) Kibbe of Scituate, and the late John Lee Kibbe Sr. He was a graduate of Scituate High School, Class of 1974, where he played football, sang in the Chancellors group, and made the District Music Festival, and SEMSBA. After high school. Chris honorably served our country in the United States Army at Field Station Berlin, Germany, and in the A.S.A., and was proud to have been a veteran. Chris then received his bachelor's degree in Classical Studies from the University of Massachusetts, Boston, and later his master's degree in Education from American International College. He worked as computer analyst for Commercial Union/One Beacon for twenty-five years, until fulfilling his lifelong dream of becoming a teacher of ancient history. He taught seventh grade at the Maria Weston Chapman Middle School in Weymouth since 2004. A resident of North Attleborough since 1991, he previously lived in Wollaston, for ten years, and spent a majority of his spare time in Scituate, where he was raised and educated. A bright, quiet, reserved man with a wonderful voice, Chris always strove to educate himself and others. He was a voracious reader, who held a fascination with history: in particular, ancient history, military history, and World War II. He loved books, music, movies, and theatre, especially with Lisa, and working behind the scenes, including set construction. He served as a Technical Advisor to the Theatre Company at North Attleborough High School for the past seventeen years. He played guitar and piano, and enjoyed acting and singing with the New Neponset Players of Dorchester and with Theatre Works/Rhode Island, in Woonsocket, RI. Chris was an ardent sports fan, studied, practiced, and taught Tai Chi, spoke several languages fluently, practiced sleight of hand magic, juggling, and loved vacations with his wife in Key West, FL. More than anything in his life, he treasured his family and cherished spending time with them, especially annually for over thirty years at King Richard's Faire. His last words were about love, John Denver music, and reading a book on Odysseus. In addition to his wife and mother, Chris leaves his loving children, Siobhan Forsgard Keplin and her husband Steven M. Keplin of Belmont and Ian Alexander Kibbe and his wife JoAnn R. Kibbe of Salem. He was the proud and adoring grandfather of Abigail Grace Keplin, Samantha Lee Keplin, Rachel Ann Kibbe, and Elizabeth Marie Kibbe. Chris was the dear brother of John Lee Kibbe Jr. and his wife Donna Kibbe of Atlanta, GA, Mark Kibbe and his fiancee Christine Nelson of South Yarmouth, Kim Maynard and her husband Perryman Maynard of Southlake, TX, and Adam Kibbe and his wife Kimberly Kibbe of Pembroke. He leaves several nieces and nephews, and many, many dear friends. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a memorial service for Chris to be held at a later date and time to be announced. Burial will be private. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Chris, to the , 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. For additional information or to send the family a written expression of sympathy, please visit an online guest book at www.dyer-lakefuneralhome.com. Arrangements are under the direction of the Dyer-Lake Funeral Home, 161 Commonwealth Avenue, Village of Attleboro Falls, North Attleborough. (508) 695-0200.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 4, 2020