Christopher W. Yalmokas, age 26, a lifelong Quincy resident, died unexpectedly, Thursday, November 28, 2019 at home. Christopher was born in Boston, raised and educated in Quincy and was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 2011. He had been employed as a package handler for FedEx. Chris had played youth hockey, loved the outdoors and enjoyed skiing. Beloved son of Jerry E. Yalmokas of Quincy and the late Brenda J. (Callahan) Yalmokas. Devoted brother of his twin, Jerry R. Yalmokas of Quincy and the late Michael A. Yalmokas. Cherished grandson of the late Joseph E. and Brenda J. (Payne) Callahan, and the late Vincent and Mary (Landry) Yalmokas. Chris is also survived by two aunts and his cousins. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Thursday, December 5, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint John the Baptist Church, 44 School Street, Quincy at 10 o'clock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home Wednesday 5 - 7 p.m. Interment Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Chris' memory may be made to Right Turn, Inc., 440 Arsenal Street, Watertown, MA 02472. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
