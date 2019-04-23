|
Christopher Thomas Winders Sr. of Quincy, beloved husband of the late Florence Dodson Winders, entered into rest April 18, 2019, at the age of 91. Known to many as "the old timer by the bridge", Chris was born June 12, 1927, in his family home to Christopher and Maude (Currier) Winders. Chris lived most of his entire civilian life in the family homestead, where his grandparents, William and Martha Winders had raised their family after emigrating from England to the United States. Chris attended Norfolk Agricultural School until 1945, when he left to proudly serve in the U.S. Army overseas in Germany during World War II. Upon return, Chris began working as a roofer and established himself as C.T. Winders Roofing Co., where he spent 60 years mastering the art of slate and repairing roofs all around Quincy and greater Boston. In 1949 he joined the John Hancock Lodge, which later merged with and became Massachusetts Lodge 1. He dedicated 70 years of brotherhood to the Independent Order of Odd Fellows (I.O.O.F.) and was honored to serve as Grand Master from 1975-1976 and later as the Grand Patriarch of the Grand Encampment of Massachusetts. In 1974, Chris married the love of his life, Florence Dodson (Horstman), where they had 31 years of fellowship, dancing and marriage before her death in 2005. He was the cherished father of Christopher T. Winders Jr. and wife Christine of Quincy; stepfather of Christine Loring of Winthrop, Charlene Barter of Winthrop, and Loreen Gould of Derry, N.H.; devoted grandfather and "Baba" of Alyson Rae, Timothy Barter, Sidney Winders, Winston Winders, and Quinton Winders. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and his beloved brother, Clifton Winders of Holbrook. He was predeceased by his loving wife, parents, and brothers Sidney Winders and Robert Winders. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday, April 25, from 4-8 p.m. at Dewares Funeral Home, 576 Hancock Street, Quincy. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 26, at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with burial following at Mount Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Chris' memory to the Norfolk Agricultural Foundation, 400 Main St., Walpole, MA 02081. For online condolences, please visit www.dewarefuneralhome.com. Deware Funeral Home 617-472-1137 www.dewarefuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 23, 2019