Cindy Ann Kay, 52, of Titusville, Fla., formerly of Milton, Mass., died July 25, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Leslie and Margaret (McDermott) Kay. Raised in Milton, Cindy graduated Milton High School in 1985 and Aquinas College in 1987. She made her home in Florida since 2003. Devoted mother of Joshua and Olivia Silva of Cocoa, Fla. Dear sister of Eric Kay of Holbrook, Mass. Niece of Henrietta Marcotte of Hooksett, N.H., and Phillip McDermott of Laconia, N.H. Cousin of George Marcotte of Hooksett, N.H. Memorial visitation Thursday, August 13, from 5-7 p.m. at Hamel-Lydon Chapel and Cremation Service of Massachusetts, 650 Hancock St., Quincy, Mass.



