Cindy L. Nieters, age 53, passed away peacefully at her home in Charlestown, NH on Friday, January 31, 2020, after a 4-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was born in Weymouth, Mass., October 14, 1966, to Shirlene Deschaine and John Shea. She is survived by her husband Michael J. Nieters married June 21, 1991; her son, Michael S. Nieters of Claremont, her daughter Rachel E. Nieters of Claremont, her son Brian G. Nieters of Charlestown, her son Joshua M. Nieters of Claremont, and her so Jason R. Nieters of Charlestown and her grandchildren Jada And Remy Nieters of Charlestown, Liam And Maddox Doherty of Claremont, and Jaxen Nieters and Leo Hoisington also of Claremont. She is also survived by her four sisters Christina Kenney, Kimberly Reynolds, Denise Feeney, Joanne Shea. Cindy was an advocate for the homeless and disabled throughout her career. She was a very caring and kind soul; she was a beacon of strength for those who couldn't find theirs. She touched many lives and will be missed dearly. Celebration of life will be held at Stringers Funeral Home in Claremont, NH on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. A second celebration of life will be held at the Terril Room, 254 Quarry Street in Quincy, Mass., on Saturday, February 15 from 1 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 5, 2020