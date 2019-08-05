Home

Dolan Funeral Home
460 Granite Avenue
East Milton, MA 02186
(617) 698-6264
Claire A. Boles


1926 - 2019
Claire A. Boles Obituary
Claire A. (Murphy) Boles, 92, of Milton, passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019. She was born to Joseph E. Murphy and Mary A. (Meehan) Murphy on August 26, 1926 in Mattapan. She attended Boston State College and worked at the Massachusetts State House in Boston before marrying her husband and raising their family. Beloved wife of the late John J. Boles Jr. Loving mother of Charlene Carlson and her husband Donald of Weymouth, John Boles and his wife Elaine of Bedford, N.H., and Paula Boles of Abington. Sister of Joseph F. Murphy of Ridgefield, Conn. and the late Mildred Teahan. Cherished grandmother of Valerie, Matthew, and Kaitlyn Boles all of New Hampshire. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Saint Agatha Church, East Milton. Relatives and friends invited. Visiting hours on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 4 - 8 p.m. in the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Avenue, Milton. Interment in Milton Cemetery, Milton. Donations in memory of Claire may be made to Cops for Kids with Cancer, www.copsforkidswithcancer.org See www.dolanfuneral.com for online condolences and directions.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Aug. 5, 2019
