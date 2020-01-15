|
Claire A. Clark, of South Weymouth, passed away peacefully Thursday, January 9, 2020, at home with her children by her side. She was 66 years old. Claire will be lovingly remembered by her son, Sean, his wife Sarah, and their daughter, Ainsley, all of Worcester; and her daughter, Heather of West Bridgewater. Claire will also be fondly remembered by her siblings, nieces, nephews, and many dear friends. She was preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, John, brother, Jeffrey Young, and sister, Marylou (Young) Fennessy. Claire was born June 22, 1953, in Boston to the late Arthur and Eleanor (Shannon) Young and was raised in Dorchester. She was an extremely devoted and loving wife and mother who was also a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends. Claire also loved to knit and in her spare time, made a variety of different items which she donated to the homeless, in addition to sharing with her loved ones. Claire cherished the time she spent with those she loved and her children will find great comfort in all of the wonderful memories made with her over the years. In honor of Claire's final wishes, services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Claire's memory to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, 1518 K Street, NW, 2nd Floor, Washington, DC 20005-1269. Arrangements by C.C. Shepherd Funeral Home in South Weymouth.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Jan. 15, 2020