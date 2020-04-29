|
Claire A. D'Agostino, age 85, formerly of Hyde Park, passed away April 26, 2020, from COVID-19. She was born July 12, 1934. She married twice. First to Richard Simoes and had two sons, second to Joseph D'Agostino, from 1991 until his passing on January 13, 2008. She had good taste in men, both were intelligent, nice guys. She earned a master's degree from Northeastern University and was very proud of finishing her career working for the Federal Reserve as a Bank Auditor. She leaves behind a sister, Martha Bell, 2 sons, David M.Simoes, and Steven J. Simoes, daughter-in-law, Leah A. Simoes, grandson Steven C.Simoes, and great-granddaughter, Angelina P. Simoes. Also, many other friends and family. Due to the current health crisis services will be private. Burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Online condolences may be made at www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 29, 2020