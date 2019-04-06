|
|
Claire A. (White) Hickey of Marshfield passed away on March 24, 2019, at the age of 85. She was the beloved wife of James J. Hickey; loving mother of James C. and his wife Mary Hickey of Laconia, N.H., Charles F. Hickey of Weymouth, Natalie M. Hickey of Plymouth, Mark C. Hickey and his wife Kathy of Pembroke, Cheryl A. Shapter and her husband Kevin of Marshfield, and Carole A. Kohler and her husband Mark of Ft. Myers, Fla.; dear sister of Marilyn Stokes of Weymouth and James C. White and his wife Barbara of Ft. Myers, Fla.; cherished grandmother to 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Claire was born in Weymouth, November 5, 1933, to Anna C. and James C. White, where she lived much of her life. She attended the Sacred Heart schools, worked as a retail clerk until marrying her beloved husband and served as a stay at home mom until Carole started school. During the 1970 school year, Claire started a new career joining the food services section of the Braintree School Department, remaining there for thirty-three years when she retired as the manager of the Braintree High School food services unit. She was beloved by both her co-workers and students in the schools she worked, many of the students returning after graduation to visit and express their thanks. Throughout her life, her outside interests included visits to the beach, camping, picnicking, cake decorating, working with ceramics, going to the movies, reading, shopping trips with friends and family, visiting local attractions, whereever she visited and traveled. Claire's travel exploits ranged from regional trips to the Cape, Maine, New York City and New Hampshire, as well as numerous trips to the Colorado Rockies, the Grand Canyon, Yellowstone National Park, Florida and cruises whenever possible. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 72 Washington Street, Weymouth. A gathering to celebrate Claire's life will be held following the grave site service at the Marshfield Elks Lodge, 1321 Ocean Street, Marshfield, from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claire's memory can be made to the of MA/NH, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452 or by visiting the web site www.alzmassnh.org. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Apr. 6, 2019