Claire A. (Fay) Quinlan, 84, of Hanover, passed away on September 26, 2019. Born May 13, 1935, in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Francis Patrick Sr. and Agnes B. (Flaherty) Fay. Claire enjoyed knitting, crafts, shopping and scenic rides. She loved the beach, ice cream, and always had a smile on her face. Most of all, Claire loved to spend time with her kids, friends and enjoyed family gatherings, especially Christmas. Claire was the beloved wife of the late Robert T. Quinlan Sr.; devoted mother of Robert T. Quinlan Jr. of Hanover, Thomas R. Quinlan and wife Patty of Holbrook, Kevin R. Quinlan of Portsmouth, Va., Dianne Houghton of Marshfield and Linda Thorndike of Whitman; dear sister of Francis P. Fay Jr. of Hull, Catherine Thompkins of Abington and the late John, Thomas, Charles Fay and Loretta Branch; cherished grandmother of Daniel Houghton and Tara Quinlan, Robert Quinlan and his wife Sylvana. Claire is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Visiting hours in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, Hanover, on Wednesday, October 2, from 4-7 p.m. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary of the Sacred Heart Church, 392 Hanover St., Rte. 139, Hanover, on Thursday at 9 a.m. Burial to follow in Hanover Center Cemetery. Contributions can be made at bostonchildrens.org/givenow, or mail checks, payable to Boston Children's Hospital, to Boston Children's Hospital Trust, 401 Park Drive, Suite 602, Boston, MA 02215-5301. Please include honoree's name in the memo line. (Honoree is Allie Drinkwater). For directions and online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 1, 2019