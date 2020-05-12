|
|
Claire D. Giachetti, passed May 9, 2020, at age 96. Claire was born and raised in Quincy and lived in Hanson for 45 years before moving to Baypointe Rehab. She was a housewife for most of her life and also worked for Gillette and Hendrie's ice cream. Claire was the loving wife of the late Charles Giachetti; loving mother of Jenice of Boston, Raymond and his wife Marian of Abington, and Richard and his wife Lisa of California; beloved grandmother of Matthew, Sara, and Heather of Massachusetts and Danielle, James and his wife Anjee, Gabriella, Ericka and Joseph of California; beloved great-grandmother of Emma Juliette of California. Claire was a fiercely independent woman who will be missed. The family wishes to thank Baypointe Rehabilitation of Brockton for the excellent care and support they provided to her. All services will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Claire to a . Please sign our online guest book, www.quealyandson.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on May 12, 2020