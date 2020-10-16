Claire E. (Hermanson) Avery, age 85, of Winter Haven, FL, formerly of Pembroke, died on September 13, 2020, in Auburndale, FL, after a long battle with Alzheimers and Dementia. She was the wife of Carl Avery, who died in 2013. She is survived by her two children, Mark Avery of Pembroke, and Matthew Avery and his wife Amy Avery of Hanson. She is also survived by her grandchildren Nicholas Avery of Pembroke, Matthew Avery, and Malia Avery of Hanson. Claire was born March 12, 1935 and raised in Quincy by Cere and Waino Hermanson. She met her late husband Carl Avery and they later married. They lived and raised their children in Pembroke. Claire spent most of her career as the head bookkeeper for the Howard Johnson Co., until the company was sold. She stayed in Pembroke until retirement in 1998. She wintered in Florida before permanently moving to Winter Haven, FL in 2005. She enjoyed many years of leisure and travel. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, and will be missed by all who had the good fortune of meeting her. Claire will be laid to rest at the Pembroke Center Cemetery next to her beloved husband, in a private service. In lieu of gifts or flowers, the family is asking that donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Flr. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.