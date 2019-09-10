|
Claire E. Flavin, age 85 of Scituate passed away on September 6, 2019. Claire was born in Everett then raised and educated in Chelsea. She graduated Chelsea high school in 1951 as valedictorian. Claire worked for New England News Clip Agency for over 40 years and lived in Quincy for most of her life. Claire loved being there for not only her many nieces and nephews, but was also affectionately known as Aunti by countless friends. She was known for her charitable nature and would often surprise her family members with tickets to concerts, the circus, etc. Claire was also a longtime active member of Sacred Heart Church in Quincy. Aunti Claire was loved and will be missed by all who knew her but most especially her cherished nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and her great-great nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the visiting hours for Claire on Thursday September 12, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. in the C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Sq.) Weymouth, MA 02190. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Friday for a Celebration of Life prior to the Funeral Mass which will take place at St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Mount Hope Cemetery, Weymouth. In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation at 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036. For directions or online condolences please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 10, 2019