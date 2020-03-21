|
|
Claire I. Duxbury, 89, a resident of Hingham for the past 62 years, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late John R. Duxbury; beloved mother of Cynthia Moore and John R. Duxbury Jr. Also survived by her grandchildren, Nicole, Alexandra and William; her great-grandson, Cameron; her brother, Donald R. Wood and his wife Alta; and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Warren E. Wood and Virginia W. Wood. Burial will be private. Donations in Claire's name may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Boston, 10 Chandler St., Boston, MA 02116. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.DowningChapel.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 21, 2020