Claire I. Stahl passed away on September 18th, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late Neale. Dear mother of Diana (Richard) Fisk and Philip (Colleen) Stahl. Cherished sister of the late Donald (the late Patricia) Isaac and the late Janet (Dight) Crain. Loving grandmother of Hannah and Aidan Fisk and Joshua Stahl. Loving Aunt to Cheryl Murphy, Diana Johnson, Debbie Blair, Susan Yardley and Andrew Crain. Private family services will be held. Interment Glen Eden Memorial Park in Livonia, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations in Claires honor can be made to Sensations Memory Care (5111 E. Shepherd St. Charlotte, MI 48813) or to "The Family of Claire Stahl" (C/O Howe-Peterson 22546 Michigan Ave. Dearborn, MI 48124).

Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sep. 21, 2020.
