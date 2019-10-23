Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
(781) 843-1878
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
845 Washington Street
South Braintree, MA 02184
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Braintree, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Claire Steeves
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Claire L. Steeves

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Claire L. Steeves Obituary
Claire L. (Egan) Steeves, of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on October 20, 2019, at the age of 93. Born and raised in Boston, Claire graduated from Jeremiah E.Burke High School in Dorchester. For many years, prior to her retirement, she worked as a secretary at Commercial Union Ins.Co. Claire's faith, family and friends were her hearts greatest treasures of love and pride. She was blessed to have traveled to many beautiful locations over her life. She was the epitome of "Living Life to its Fullest" and appreciating all the gifts it had to offer. She loved the ocean, especially Cape Cod. She enjoyed going to Foxwoods Casino, playing card games, the dog races, and Bingo. She was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Church and school, lending her time and talents to many activities and events over the years. Claire was the essence of love, strength and light. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Claire will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Claire was the wife of the late Harry Steeves. Loving mother of Paul Steeves of Texas, Mary O"Neil and her husband Eric of Braintree, Anne Gouin of Attleboro and the late Mark Steeves. Devoted sister of Mary Carroll of Somerville, James Egan of Dennis and the late William Egan, Rita Egan, Florence Taverna and Frances Mitchell. Dear "Grammie" to Andrea, Meghan, Billy, Bobby, Katie, Kevin and Kelly. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Thursday, October 24, from 9:30 | 11:30 a.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, immediately followed by a funeral Mass at 12 p.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Claire's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home - Braintree
Download Now