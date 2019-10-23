|
Claire L. (Egan) Steeves, of Braintree, formerly of Dorchester, passed away on October 20, 2019, at the age of 93. Born and raised in Boston, Claire graduated from Jeremiah E.Burke High School in Dorchester. For many years, prior to her retirement, she worked as a secretary at Commercial Union Ins.Co. Claire's faith, family and friends were her hearts greatest treasures of love and pride. She was blessed to have traveled to many beautiful locations over her life. She was the epitome of "Living Life to its Fullest" and appreciating all the gifts it had to offer. She loved the ocean, especially Cape Cod. She enjoyed going to Foxwoods Casino, playing card games, the dog races, and Bingo. She was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Church and school, lending her time and talents to many activities and events over the years. Claire was the essence of love, strength and light. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friend, Claire will be sorely missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Claire was the wife of the late Harry Steeves. Loving mother of Paul Steeves of Texas, Mary O"Neil and her husband Eric of Braintree, Anne Gouin of Attleboro and the late Mark Steeves. Devoted sister of Mary Carroll of Somerville, James Egan of Dennis and the late William Egan, Rita Egan, Florence Taverna and Frances Mitchell. Dear "Grammie" to Andrea, Meghan, Billy, Bobby, Katie, Kevin and Kelly. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Thursday, October 24, from 9:30 | 11:30 a.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree, immediately followed by a funeral Mass at 12 p.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Oct. 23, 2019