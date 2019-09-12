|
|
Claire P. (Flebotte) Klehm of Milton, age 96, passed away September 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William F. Klehm. Devoted mother of Patricia A. Hartnett and her late husband William of Weymouth, Jeanne M. Gill and her husband Brian of Largo, FL and Nancy C. Gould and her husband Robert of Milton. Grandmother of Steven Burkhamer, Randy Burkhamer, Caitlin Wilson, William Hartnett and the late Michelle Worthy. Also survived by 6 great grandchildren. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated in St Agathas Church, Milton, Friday, September 13, at 10:30 p.m. Visitation at the Dolan Funeral Home, 460 Granite Ave., EAST MILTON SQUARE, 9-10 a.m. Interment Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. If desired contributions in Claires memory may be sent to Hancock Park Patient Activities Fund, 164 Parkingway, Quincy MA 02169. For further information please visit www.dolanfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Sept. 12, 2019